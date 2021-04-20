Thune: Democrats’ Court-Packing Plan is a Danger to Democracy

“I hope that at least some of my Democrat colleagues will find the courage to speak up and consign the idea of court-packing to the ash heap of history, where it should have remained.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Democrats’ partisan legislation to pack the U.S. Supreme Court and warned of the destruction it would do to America’s well-established court system. Thune strongly encouraged Democrats to consider the damage this blatant power grab would do to the health of the nation’s democracy and the stability of our country.