Thune: H.R. 1 Designed to Increase Democrats’ Power, Not Election Integrity
“This legislation is an unacceptable federal takeover of elections that would undermine election integrity and substantially curtail First Amendment rights.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed H.R. 1, the Democrats’ federal elections takeover bill that is designed to increase Democrats’ chances of maintaining their tenuous hold on power. Thune expressed that protecting the right to vote and preserving the integrity of our election systems are essential, but that H.R. 1 is simply a power-grab attempt by the left.
6 thoughts on “Thune: H.R. 1 Designed to Increase Democrats’ Power, Not Election Integrity”
What a lying slice of cow pie. The manufactured crisis was that the election was stolen from Trump.
Sen. Thune is absolutely correct.
Breaking Story: Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin speak out on the harsh treatment of Jan 6 detainees, while the stunning and brave GOP has been silent.
There are certainly just as many Republicans who are as Bat Sh_T crazy as Democrats. The difference is the Drive By Media places crowns of worthy on all the Bat Sh_T crazy Democrats.
True, Republicans just put theirs into the White House, US Senate, US House, Governor’s mansions, and state legislatures.
Election integrity.
I wonder what year we actually lost it.
I’m guessing 2004.