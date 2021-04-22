Thune: H.R. 1 Designed to Increase Democrats’ Power, Not Election Integrity

“This legislation is an unacceptable federal takeover of elections that would undermine election integrity and substantially curtail First Amendment rights.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed H.R. 1, the Democrats’ federal elections takeover bill that is designed to increase Democrats’ chances of maintaining their tenuous hold on power. Thune expressed that protecting the right to vote and preserving the integrity of our election systems are essential, but that H.R. 1 is simply a power-grab attempt by the left.