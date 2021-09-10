Thune Reflects on 20th Anniversary of September 11 Terrorist Attacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement reflecting on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001:

“Twenty years ago, the worst of the world was met by the best of America. Nearly 3,000 men and women lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, a day that touched each and every one of us. Our country has never stopped grieving that horrible loss, but we responded with two decades of American resolve and resilience. Everyday Americans, first responders, and the members of the Armed Forces who fought back against the terrorists have been united in purpose to protect our American way of life. Twenty years after that horrible day, I join all Americans in remembering the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and thanking the men and women who continue to defend our freedoms at home and abroad. We will never forget.”