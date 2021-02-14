Thune Statement on Conclusion of Senate Impeachment Trial
“The Constitution is clear that the primary purpose of impeachment is removal from office, and that’s what I believe the Founders intended.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement regarding the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial:
“The impeachment trial is over and former President Trump has been acquitted. My vote to acquit should not be viewed as exoneration for his conduct on January 6, 2021, or in the days and weeks leading up to it. What former President Trump did to undermine faith in our election system and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power is inexcusable.
“But he is no longer president. The Constitution is clear that the primary purpose of impeachment is removal from office, and that’s what I believe the Founders intended. I have great concerns with the Senate punishing a private citizen with the sole intent of disqualifying him from holding future office. Our Founders designed impeachment to be an extreme remedy and cautioned against its use as a political weapon. We should heed their caution. In our democracy, matters of representation should be left with the people, as the Founders intended.
“I have faith in the American people and the strength of our democracy.”
The Democrats are so full of hatred for Trump. It was brought to the front when he defeated Hillary Clinton. It started even before 2016.
They live to hate. Just wait, they will find someone different to hate, but Trump will always be their number one hatred object.
Our worst President since Jefferson Davis.
You must be talking about Obama? I believe you are correct.
Senators Thune and Rounds were both spineless.
Thune still believes there was no election fraud and blames Trump for January 6. His TDS is evident and he needs to go.
Censure Thune
In my opinion, Senator Thune made the correct decision in voting to acquit President Trump. It really is time to put this whole matter behind us and now address the problems facing this country.
The #1 problem facing this country is voter fraud. Nothing else really matters unless that is corrected.
A claim based on no credible evidence. Grow up.
He wasn’t acquited, he wasn’t tried, there was no prosecution nor a defense. No case was made, no exoneration in the result. Just a week of political theater both parties hope may give them an edge in the midterms. Only Congress would call a proceeding that nearly derailed over calling witnesses a “trial”. No winner in the result, only losers, as we Americans lost a bit more of what precious little faith we still hold that the Congress represents us.
Exactly MHS. Nobody on either side should take any consolation.
The only thing that motivates these people — every last one of them, including Thune and Rounds — is self-interest. There is no principle, only partisanism and political machinations.
The federal government is broken beyond repair. Time to burn it down.