Former congresswoman and current Augustana university president Stephanie Herseth Sandlin has been sworn into federal court. ￼￼I had heard about this story this last week, and it opens up some interesting areas of speculation:￼
The move, sponsored by Democratic Chairman Randy Seiler, opens the door to Herseth Sandlin being nominated for either U.S. attorney — the top federal prosecutor in the state — or a lifetime tenure as a federal judge.
If I was to place a wager, given her background and prior federal court clerk experience,￼ I would guess it is for a federal judgeship￼.
20 thoughts on “Herseth appointed to federal court”
She would make a great jurist.
I’m thinking US Attorney
Failing upward after running Augustana into the ground.
This is a terribly misleading headline. She was not “appointed to federal court”, which is the phrase you’d use if she was appointed to be a federal judge. She was sworn in as a member of the federal bar for the District Court of South Dakota, which is the same thing every other attorney who wants to practice in federal court is required to do. It takes a form, a sponsor, a fee, and an appearance before a judge to have it approved and be sworn in.
Now the rest of the speculation in the post is correct. The only reason that the president of Augie would need to be a member of the federal bar is that she was not going to be the president of Augie in the near future. But the fact that she is now joining the federal bar means she has never before practiced in federal court, which raises serious questions about her qualifications for either US Attorney or a federal judge.
There are no federal judge vacancies in SD at the moment. She’s almost certainly going to be the next US Attorney.
“The decision by federal District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken to assume senior status later this year creates a new judicial opening in South Dakota that can be filled by President Joe Biden.”
You think she’d move to Rapid City?
“Put A Sock In It, Boy, Or Else You’ll Be Outta Here Like S*** Through A Goose.”
Stephanie & Kelby were cooking up a plan to get Augustana into Division 1.
Kelby is out and the magical millions are gone too.
Lot’s of “early retirements” and faculty shuffling going on.
Enrollment is sinking and the school has taken a sharp, even farther “left” turn.
Staff is concerned and rightfully so.
It’s the darling of the democratic partys way or the Tom Dashle highway.
What does it cost a year, $50k?
Sounds like a good deal to get totally brainwashed.
She’ has run it in the ditch, why not hop on the federal payroll and get the heck out of education.
Her pal and friend of the democratic party Rick Weiland must be about due for a federal payback job too?
If she is appointed US Attorney you can bet Kristi better be squeaky clean.
Herseth Is getting ready for a return to politics.
Definitely a federal judgeship. Augustana Univ’s loss.
Fascinating to see the predominance of federal judges in the District of South Dakota which are/were appointed by Dem Presidents.
None of the US District judges trying to be RBG (extend working life through the end of on Democratic administration to the next).
There is a federal judgeship open. Judge Viken has announced he is retiring
Senator Lee Schoenbeck’s (R-5/Aberdeen) as posted this morning over at another political blog that is NOT South Dakota’s #1 Political Website.
Lee is from Watertown.
If us attorney she’s more qualified than Kevin Scheiffer was.
Yeah, riiiiight
How many years has she practiced law? Yes she is accomplished but nothing since right out of college related to the Law.
She won’t be US Attorney. That’s a big step back for her. That’s a stepping stone to running for statewide office, which of course she has already done. If she wanted to run for Governor or US Senator she could do that now. She doesn’t need to build a resume.
Federal judge makes sense. She clerked for a federal judge. For all we know that’s always been an ambition of hers. And, it gives her a graceful exit from Augustana, where as another commenter noted things have not gone all that smoothly (the double hit of losing Krabbenhoft support and then Covid).
What is surprising to me is that she wasn’t sworn in federal court years ago. Given that she was a federal law clerk that seems very strange.
While judgeships are great I’m sure, I don’t think it beats being a university president. Especially in terms compensation and influence.
Always was a big fan of Herseth. Felt she was a Democrat that was moderate and reasonable. We could use more people like her in office.
If she becomes a judge, the bench just emptied for dems. She will never enter politics again. Big loss for dems, huge gain for republicans. Piersol has been on senior status for like 10 years. Its a great gig and the Daschle appointments are exiting. I wonder if Biden and the Senate will honor Blue Slips?