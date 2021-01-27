Thune: The Legislative Filibuster Must Remain

“No matter how appealing it might be in the moment, destroying this long-standing protection for minority rights would be a grave error that both parties would live to regret.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the legislative filibuster, the feature of the Senate that requires 60 senators to agree before the Senate can end debate and vote on a bill, ensuring that the minority party is represented in legislation. Thune expressed his hope that all Senate Democrats will recommit themselves to preserving this fundamental feature of the Senate.