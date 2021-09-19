Traded for some great additions to my collection today, including 3 Pierre for Capital Ribbons!

Traded for some great items to add to my SDGOP Ribbon and State Capital fight ribbons today, including a ribbon badge from the Montrose Herald newspaper supporting Pierre in it’s efforts to be declared the permanent State Capitol, with a “Stand Pat for Pierre” pin also attached. It might be one of the best items I’ve managed to come across as cities across the state waged a battle to be the seat of our state’s government.

Also picked up Mitchell and Chamberlain for Capital ribbons which I did not have, a couple of 1896 GOP convention ribbons, and a very challenging South Dakota for Ike button.

(If anyone ever comes across ribbons of this nature and want to part with them, don’t hesitate to drop me a note!)