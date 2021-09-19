Yankton County Lincoln Day Dinner highlights (Part 1)

With her second Lincoln Day Dinner in as many days, my daughter Sydney talked me into taking over driving duties to Yankton yesterday, and so I joined her and Congressman Johnson and attended the Yankton County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner last night. And I’m glad I did. I got to see a number of friends, and it was a very well done event. So, I thought I’d share a few highlights from last evening:

Host Chris Nelson is interviewed by WNAX, as is School & Lands candidate Brock Greenfield:

Congressman Dusty Johnson talks with a few attendees during the social hour, and snaps a picture for a young man interested in politics along with Lt. Governor Rhoden & Chris Nelson:

Chris Nelson auctions some fundraising items, Marty Jackley addresses the crowd, and Dusty Johnson rallies the group:

And Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden thanks former Lt. Governor Matt Michels for his leadership and mentorship, and presents him with a challenge coin in appreciation:

And SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman wanted to ax Dusty about something after the event…

Hang on.. I have more coming..