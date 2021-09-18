Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner October 2nd September 18, 2021 Pat Powers Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner October 2nd”
Taffy, Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry are the speakers? Are they serving beef downed by mad cow disease?
Fall River event up against state right to life convention. That’s where the big candidates will be.