From a petition sent out today by Legislative Leaders:
SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION ON IMPEACHMENT
Pursuant to and in accordance with the provisions of Article III, § 31 of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, I hereby petition the presiding officers of both houses of the Legislature to convene a special session of the Legislature for the purposes of investigating and evaluating whether the conduct of Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, surrounding the death of Joe Boever, involved impeachable offenses, pursuant to S.D. Const., Art. XVI, § 3, and if so, to conduct further impeachment proceedings thereon and legislate on matters involving the attorney general’s office.
The South Dakota Legislature is being asked to convene in special session to investigate the South Dakota Attorney General in connection with the September 2020 accident involving the AG and Joe Boever which resulted in Boever’s death.
There is also an article in the Argus Leader this afternoon.
15 thoughts on “Legislative petition on Ravnsborg impeachment distributed to Legislators”
Good. I wish Jason had resigned, but it looks like the legislature will need to act. Hats off to Speaker and Leader for getting this moving.
Does anyone have a vote count? Is this a done deal, a long shot or a close call?
I think this is far from a done deal….
If they actually go down this road there will have to be hearings, witnesses, testimony, experts….this is not gonna be cheap or quick
It would be good to make all the facts of the investigation public.
Too many people still believe it was a hit and run, or that he was drunk, speeding or using his phone at the time of the accident.
Careful what you wish for—do you think Ravnsborg is going to go quietly?
Anyone look at the records of the legislators? Any DUIs reckless or careless driving? Any illegal lane changes or excessive or frequent speeders?
We all know the Governor has 25+ tickets with failures to appear, stop sign violations and excessive speeding herself.
I would like to see the records of all of them. Any one of them that has an equal or worse violation needs to be removed from their position. If you are going to remove the AG for the two small misdemeanors then you should do the same for anyone in the office. That is the message this kangaroo impeachment process is sending.
How about just the records of the legislatures who killed someone while driving on the shoulder of the road?
There, that makes your job a lot easier.
How about has anyone ever been impeached anywhere for misdemeanors or been impeached for non-intentional acts before?
Nope—this is political only
@LCL, the problem with you people is you can’t separate the two items. The AG did not kill someone on the road, it was ruled an accident by the prosecution. So then you have to separate a horrible accident from what the two charges were. Two misdemeanors do not warrant impeachment proceedings.
The other statement of him driving on the shoulder is completely erroneous. That was never proven as it was a theory. And let’s ask ourselves, who has ever driven down a road completely on the shoulder other than if they were stopping for a reason. The plausibility of the AG being completely on the side of the road is laughable.
I think the legislature investigated Matt Wollmann a few years ago and Kris Langer last year. Of course, I don’t think either of them were convicted of crimes.
Impeachment over a couple of misdemeanors… you have to be kidding.
This will set a horrible precedent
Couple misdemeanors resulting in a man’s death.
Is this an impeachable offense. Absolutely not.
Does anyone really want Noem appointing the next AG?
Not a chance!
You have to ask yourself why is a Republican governor so heck bent on putting someone of hers in as AG? One leads to the conclusion that is most likely trying to hide something or keep something from coming out.