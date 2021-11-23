Tyler Tordsen announces for District 14 House

(From my mailbox – PP)

After heartfelt and prayerful consideration, it is with great joy and excitement that I am announcing my candidacy for the House of Representatives in District 14. My wife, Erika, and I believe Sioux Falls is an amazing community and that South Dakota is the best state to raise our growing family. Now is our time to serve the people of southeast Sioux Falls as their voice in the Legislature.

Erika and I are the proud parents of Emmett (1) and we are expecting our second child in April. Like many families in District 14, we relate to the daily joys and challenges of balancing our careers and raising a family while also being engaged in improving our community. As a father and young professional, I will bring this unique perspective to South Dakota’s House of Representatives. As a conservative, I will also bring our shared values to the policymaking process. For me, this means being responsible with our resources and continuing South Dakota’s successful record as a business-friendly state. Above all, I will put people first as their legislator.

Although 2022 will be my first time as a candidate for public office, I am no stranger to public service. I have served on community service boards including the Sioux Falls YMCA board of directors; Rotary Club of Downtown Sioux Falls; and numerous other state boards and commissions, including the Senate Bill 55 Taskforce for Higher Education. I also currently serve in the Office of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds as the Southeast Regional Director, leading the senator’s Sioux Falls office, and as the office’s State Director of Tribal Affairs.

I am looking forward to working hard, knocking on doors, and earning the vote of my neighbors, but first I need your help to run a successful campaign in a potential primary as well as in the general election.

Your financial support will help my campaign get my name out to the voters of District 14. Other ways you can help is to mention my candidacy to your friends and family in the area, hosting a coffee or event with District 14 voters, or perhaps put up a yard sign at your home or business. Any help or support would be greatly appreciated as we launch this new adventure.

If you have any questions about my background or positions on issues, or would like to visit with me further, I welcome your calls at (605) 381-8105 or feedback at tylertordsen.com. I look forward to hearing from you.

Thanks for your support and consideration.

Sincerely,

Tyler Tordsen

Candidate, District 14 House