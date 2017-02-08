Unfortunate headline of the day. Posted on February 8, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ From Sibby Online. Um. Er….. Steve, you might might want to edit that one. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
First you have to find a liberal with one to give.
How sad that the seven RINO’s, that seem to side more with the dems, don’t even understand or care about the lawmaking process in South Dakota.
We have a very good rule that says any content of a bill must be germane to the bills’ title. That keeps us from tagging on unending, non-related amendments to bills, like they do in Washington. In order to follow that rule, legislators need what are known as vehicle bills. These bills have a generic title that allow the legislators to form compromises, or add new ideas to a topic as the session nears an end.
Maybe new ideas or compromises are things that the dems and seven rinos don’t want?? I can’t see any other reasons for voting against vehicle bills…other than being slow learners.
So they are going to finish carving Mt Rushmore?