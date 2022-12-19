Update on the staff changes in the Secretary of State’s office

Rumors from my spies in the State Capital (Don’t set it in stone yet, as this is just what I’m hearing) is that newly sworn Secretary of State Monae Johnson is wasting no time after last Friday’s series of pre-Christmas firings, and in the process of putting her new hires in place at the office, specifically in the Elections Department.

I’m told today that the new Director of Elections will be Elaine Jensen, whom I believe had been at the office previously, and is a former Butte County Auditor.

Another hire might just be a shift of positions (checking on that), but I’m told the most recognizable hire in the elections office is Logan Manhart, who had been a candidate for District 1 State House this past election. You’ll probably recognize the name as he had withdrew when it was determined that he had not been a resident of the state for two years.

I’ll update this as I hear more.