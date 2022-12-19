Rumors from my spies in the State Capital (Don’t set it in stone yet, as this is just what I’m hearing) is that newly sworn Secretary of State Monae Johnson is wasting no time after last Friday’s series of pre-Christmas firings, and in the process of putting her new hires in place at the office, specifically in the Elections Department.
I’m told today that the new Director of Elections will be Elaine Jensen, whom I believe had been at the office previously, and is a former Butte County Auditor.
Another hire might just be a shift of positions (checking on that), but I’m told the most recognizable hire in the elections office is Logan Manhart, who had been a candidate for District 1 State House this past election. You’ll probably recognize the name as he had withdrew when it was determined that he had not been a resident of the state for two years.
I’ll update this as I hear more.
2 thoughts on “Update on the staff changes in the Secretary of State’s office”
Logan at the SOS office. That was something I didnt expect being that he was at the Barnett thank you at Seven Lust Automotive in Aberdeen right after the convention. Mr Manhart claimed to me that he was upset with what went down. If he is working for the new SOS office, that appears he was appealing to the masses and the crowd that was in front of him
The shake up in the Secretary of State Office is ok with me. People forget, these “administrations” should not be long term jobs, let alone should actually change every two years, as part of our election cycle. This is the check and balance ability of the people as they wish to govern over the ‘state” itself. The State Govt is NOT above the people here. it was created by the people as landowners, property holders, Americans to pool their assets to form the “republic” itself. We aligned the Republic in 687 precincts, allowing groups of people to best manage themselves, their land, their properties at a local level.
While the Republican Party Establishment views this shake up as a negative, many people see it as quite the opposite as we wish to steer state and local politics into the future. That is the beauty of the American Style of Government. “WE” can change the process, change the government, change the people at any time of which controversies occur, or difference in political opinion begin to occur.
This is why our founders established the infamous 2 Year Election Cycle – to change our government as frequently as necessary to maintain a balanced, respectful, and proper governing process in the best interests of ALL people making up the State.
I have been a life long Republican since I turned the age of 18 – I have had a passion to not only help inform people, but to help educate people on our governing process. I am not necessary bound to the party, as much as I am bound to my sovereignty, property rights, business contracts, etc as they relate to the people within my county, my district, my precinct.
687 Different sects of people, different opinions, motives, and ideals, let alone morals, values, and responsibilities to each other. The issues concerning Watertown are not the same issues of concern in Sioux Falls or Rapid City, let alone, the issues of concern of east or west South Dakota vary, let alone you have the Urban vs Rural concerns as well.
My job is to voice those concerns from my area, making known the differences in opinion with other counties, districts, precincts. We all act as one as to create Public Policy as a State, where we cannot agree, laws cannot be formed, adopted, let alone enforced.
People forget “WE” do NOT need to meet every year, nor agree to adopt a law every year. The Legislature is at the mercy of the people, and the people have the right to change their mind, often, as often as they have to to change policy, opinions of the legislature.
While the more established wing of the “party” disagrees with the motives of the people that led to the election of Monae Johnson, lets remember it also took a majority of those Precincts to sit down, discuss, nominate, and vote for a common person of choice.
The establishment seems to not like change, but change is good for how the country, let alone the state moves forward. If you cannot accept change, you may as well pack it in. If you cannot accept differences of opinion as it relates to all areas of the State, then you are in the wrong business.
The way I see it, is that several parts of the State have issues related to our election process, many are questioning related controversies in other states, let alone opinions of this State from within. What is so wrong with changing the guard within the party?
Are we beholden to the “party” or are we beholden to common everyday morals, values, desires of the “Citizens” of whom make up the State itself?
As the legislature now attempts to change the rules, I urge legislators such as Mr. Lee Schoenbeck to see why the people elected who they chose, versus trying to fight the movement itself..The Rules are fine, the party may be evolving from previous established policies, let alone establishment politics in general. I guess this fear is causing friction.
When you fear change, you become an enemy of the State, for the people have the means of forcing change, and that concept alone scares ‘established party stewards’.
“WE” are re-organizing the State, and to some, they may not like that concept.
What is so wrong with placing NEW people in the Public Office of the Secretary of State?
That fear of the unknown seems to be a dagger between the Establishment vs those People wishing to push for more transparency, honesty, and a more commitment to better governing processes.
The “Government” is not the boss here the “People” are the boss ,and that may scare a small group of men and women in Pierre-SD who feel their jobs are on the line. That fear is a positive of course, for it forces the government to listen to the people above all.
People want answers, they want to better understands Election Controversies between South Dakota vs Arizona, let alone other States for that matter. THEY are demanding audits, reviews, and questions to be asked of the public offices, and for that, our Public Offices are changed by the people, in the best interests of the people.
The more the party fights this concept, the worse the party will become tomorrow.
“WE” have to find common agreement, better means of governing, let alone holding the government accountable. The LEGISLATURE in South Dakota is NOT the know all, see all, let alone the “government” itself, it is a small group of the PEOPLE, of whom been elected to voice the concerns as they relate to individual groups of people.
People are attacking the Precinct Committee men and women for voting for this change, by threatening to force those precincts from the discussion of choosing their At-Large Reps you only destroy the means of create positive law, rules, and policies.
The residents of UNITYVILLE-SD do not need to agree with the residents of SIoux Falls, and the residents of Unityville may vote for who they want to represent them in means of precincts, who they send to vote for who they desire to elect as an At-Large Rep.
The Establishment is very mad right now, but over time, that madness will recede, the more we allow for public debates, changes to occur, a new concept can be born.
“WE” owe it to all 887,000 Domiciled Citizens of this State to ensure that their voices are heard, protected, from those ‘residents’ who may or may not be voting twice. Once in S.D and once in Arizona. If the two states have common residencies, and Arizona allows you to register to vote on election day, how do we know for sure that OUR Domiciled Residetns are not traveling to their residence in Arizona to vote on Election Day?
The PEOPLE want answers, and because of that, “THEY” forced this chance to occur.
The Secretary of State Office is tasked with protecting our Domiciles, Master Voter File, all of our important documents, the constitution, the laws of this State, all commercial instruments of the people of this state. The PEOPLE did speak.
While the Republicans nominated Monae at the convention, and Democrats chose to nominate their man at their convention, the PEOPLE overwhelmingly maintained Republican RULE in this State, and for that, “YOU” must respect the will of the people.
Respectfully, My Thoughts on this Public Matter,
Mike Zitterich
Precinct 05-22