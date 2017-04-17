Video of Man pulling out guns in response to Sioux Falls Christian conference on facebook live *NSFW*

Predictably, the Argus is soft-selling this story

Man who carried weapon at anti-Islam event won’t face charges A man who was asked to leave an anti-Islam speaking event last week after he held up the Quran and was believed to have weapons on his person will not face charges in connection with the incident, a Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman said Monday.

Read it here.

….but it seems to come off as far more serious when you actually view the video that’s flying around the Internet from PamelaGellar.com

Maybe the Argus’ headline should be “Agitated Muslim man who carried 8 weapons to Christian event won’t face charges.”

I don’t think it really matters what religion one is. Because if this gentleman wanted to reassure people that they shouldn’t be scared of his… he managed to do exactly the opposite.

