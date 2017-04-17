Video of Man pulling out guns in response to Sioux Falls Christian conference on facebook live *NSFW*

Predictably, the Argus is soft-selling this story
Man who carried weapon at anti-Islam event won’t face charges
A man who was asked to leave an anti-Islam speaking event last week after he held up the Quran and was believed to have weapons on his person will not face charges in connection with the incident, a Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman said Monday.
….but it seems to come off as far more serious when you actually view the video that’s flying around the Internet from PamelaGellar.com
Maybe the Argus’ headline should be “Agitated Muslim man who carried 8 weapons to Christian event won’t face charges.”
I don’t think it really matters what religion one is. Because if this gentleman wanted to reassure people that they shouldn’t be scared of his… he managed to do exactly the opposite.
Did this really happen, or is this fake news.
Say it isn’t so. This would not happen in SD….would it?
I am not going to share this, unless it is true….Pat?
http://www.argusleader.com/story/news/2017/04/17/man-who-carried-weapon-anti-islam-event-wont-face-charges/100574518/
OMG……not good….that sob needs to be arrested.
dy, did you read the Argus Leader ling or are you ignoring reality?
“Clemens said police and FBI agents met with the man at the event and later on in the evening to verify that he posed no harm to event attendees. Concealed carrying a firearm is legal with a permit in South Dakota, though private business owners can restrict possession in their establishments.
“Everything he was doing was legal. He didn’t break any laws so we didn’t charge him,” Clemens said. “It would have been a different story if he had threatened anybody.”
Thanks for posting this Pat. Can’t believe Hubble isn’t commenting. I think she went to the meeting……she is acting like a snowflake. Come on Hubbel…I thought you were tough?????
It is on her FB, as am I…
““Everything he was doing was legal. He didn’t break any laws so we didn’t charge him,” Clemens said. “It would have been a different story if he had threatened anybody.”—
Regardless, not actions becoming a rational, responsible Gun owner.
I agree, just as some “rational gun owners” that walk the streets or go into business carrying their AKs or other wennie enlargements—-The NRA puppets got their laws and as on other issues they never consider that those laws apply to every American…..and some of them “all’ will not be responsible about anything—
This Muslim man seems totally unhinged and is spouting threats. The cops should have taken this seriously instead of fearing the PC police.
Ya, he seemed really sketchy. I think he was seriously wanting to hurt people.
“instead of fearing the PC police.”– Insulting to cops and insulting to rational people..
He didn’t seem to be breaking any gun laws as a SD resident, so I get why he wasn’t arrested for that. However, watching the video and reading the article on Pamela Geller’s website, he is quite threatening. If I had attended the conference and knew this guy was in the parking lot saying to be afraid, to be terrified I would have felt threatened and quickly left. Thank God for the person who approached him. With children at the event, I cannot even image what could have happened. Hopefully the SFPD is keeping a close eye on this situation.
“Pamela Geller’s website,”– Are you familiar with Geller? It is no different than reading a klan site thinking you are going to get a straight story about a black person…
The video he made and posted is what is threatening, did you watch it? Mentioned PG’s site because it described an off duty officer approaching this guy. Taking anything too seriously (Argus Leader included) is difficult, lots of source searching to do. It will be interesting to see what other local, news outlets report.
Where are all the Sioux Falls tv stations? Why are they hiding this video? Because of politically correct speech codes. They are scared and weak and hiding the truth.
The gutless fake news purveyors at tv news will never report on this video
Total cover up
How does a guy that works in the restaurant/service industry (Morries) afford that kind of weaponry?
Ok, that counts as scary dude. Read comments first, wondered if people were overreacting. Watched video, wondered why he’s not in nut house or chains.
Real, normal gun owners don’t act like that. We don’t need the attention. That character needs Counselling.
I don’t care if it’s an angry Lutheran outside a Catholic fish fry. Acting like that in defense of your religion is not a thing to do in a polite society.
Why the news blackout from the television hacks?? Are they covering the installation of a new light pole or something really really important or something?
Am I the only one that thinks the Argus started all of this by putting up the headline “Anti-Muslim Event” in their paper when announcing the event?
If that wasn’t biased and inciting I don’t know what is.
Let’s not forget, this appeasement started in the legislature this year with “Republicans” tabling bills that commended Republican President Donald Trump for being proactive in defending a Americans against “radical Islamic terrorism.”
Democratic Mike Huether snapped his fingers and our “Republican” Senators tabled Senator Neal Tapio’s bill.
Now a Muslim man brandished weapons at a Christian event while live broadcasting on Facebook at the event telling them to be afraid and our Democrat Mayor & States Attorney say no problem?!
If Tapio would have spent his time talking to his colleagues instead of the media he would have passed it but he was all about generating publicity for himself.
His colleagues new it wasn’t a substantive argument and they got tired of the grandstanding.
If you read the whole story it says a “former Muslim turned Christian” was speaking at the event. This is what infuriates the Radical Islamic base more than anything else.
The police chief serves at the pleasure of the mayor.
Nothing more needs much thought.