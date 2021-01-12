Wall Street Journal dubs Kristi Noem the “Vaccine Queen” for South Dakota’s preparedness

In a Wall Street Journal editorial yesterday, the WSJ dubbed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem the “Vaccine Queen” for South Dakota’s preparedness and success in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine:

It’s maddening to watch politicians like Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D., N.Y.) delay needed Covid vaccinations with needless bureaucracy. For any citizens crying out that there has to be a better way, the good news is that a number of states have been moving quickly to get shots into arms. Recently this column noted the speed of vaccinations in West Virginia. Fortunately the Mountain State is not the only success story.

“South Dakota among leaders in COVID-19 inoculations,” notes a headline in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. It seems that state leaders didn’t believe the media consensus that a rapid vaccine approval couldn’t happen. They were prepared for the possibility of success.