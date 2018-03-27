Well good luck with that. District 3 Dem House candidate loves Bernie Sanders.

If looks like District 3 Voters will get an opportunity to express how much they like Bernie Sanders this coming November election through District 3 House Candidate Justin Roemmick.
Because in looking at the candidates’s twitter account, he doesn’t just love Bernie Sanders… he loves Bernie Sanders:
Well, good luck with that.
With the lead up to the 2016 election Bernie Sanders did capture the hearts and minds of many young Americans. Loyal long time Dems in South Dakota and in the upper Midwest universally commented how all these people showed up to meetings and caucuses and packed the halls and meeting rooms they had never seen before. Will we see that movement in the polls here in South Dakota and other places in the US on election day?
Nah.
So this guy is anti-American is what I take from his fawning over an old socialist, atheist hippy. I just find it hard to have any respect for someone who is a citizen of this country and wanted Bernie Sanders to be the leader of the free world. They are either ignorant of history or they are twisted. I wish Roemmick no success whatsoever.
It is one thing to disagree politically but to say they are anti-American? Seriously?
They don’t love America, they love France, Italy, you name it. Yes, seriously. I don’t see what is wrong with saying that someone doesn’t like this country when the ideology they so desperately want is antithetical to America’s ideology. Sometimes the truth hurts.
What exactly is “America’s Ideology”? Freedom? Equality? Diverse, inclusive, and robust opportunity for all Americans? Sign me up! I love America!
Maybe what Anonymous 11:32 is saying is if you do not agree with me you are anti-American.
Disappointed in the direction district 3 and 2 are trending with candidates.
Dennert has damaged the party and it won’t be long until the Democrats win some seats up their again.
Greenfield and Novstrup need to take hold before it goes south.
Will Dennert switch parties and run and primary as a Dem? Go Indy?