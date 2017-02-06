Well, that was an awful idea. Sen. Curd appoints Amendment V’s Rick Knobe to Board of Elections.

I have to admit, I was taken aback a bit to see the announcement of today’s appointment of Rick Knobe to the State Board of Elections:

New Board of Elections Members Appointed

Pierre, SD – Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is looking forward to working with two new board appointees on the 7 member bipartisan Board of Elections. The new members are Rick Knobe of Sioux Falls and Clay County Auditor Carri Crum of Vermillion. Secretary Krebs said, “I value the dedication the board members bring to the table while we work together to ensure South Dakota elections remain fair and transparent. Both Rick and Carri will bring new enthusiasm and a great work ethic to the bipartisan board.”

Auditor Crum was selected by Speaker of the House G. Mark Mickelson to replace Codington County Auditor Cindy Brugman and Mr. Knobe was selected by Senate Majority Blake Curd to replace Drew Duncan. Auditor Crum said, “Serving on the Board of Elections is a great honor. I am humbled to have been chosen, and I am also very excited to see what the next four years will bring for South Dakota.”

Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe will be the first registered Independent voter to serve on the bipartisan board. “This is going to be a grand adventure! Working to ensure election laws are fair to all, ballot access is open, and our procedures use the best techniques and technology available is important. I am eager to join the ongoing effort,” stated former mayor Rick Knobe.

To put it delicately, WTF?

Didn’t people on either side of the aisle just spend the last year and tens of thousands of dollars fighting Slick Rick Weiland, Rick Knobe, the Daschle/Johnson Machine and a load of out-of-state money on Amendment V, because we didn’t want to see California’s systems of elections implemented in South Dakota?

On top of that, the Anti-Amendment V side believed that Knobe’s group supporting Amendment V played fast and loose with campaign finance laws, and accused the group of taking illegal donations.

And now, just a few months later, Senate Majority Leader Curd appoints the person who wanted to completely up-end our elections, and shutting independents out of the process, to the State Board of Elections? After the State Republican Party went all-in to stop it, the Republican Leader in the Senate does this?

I might be speaking for myself, but today’s appointment? Well, that was an awful idea.

