I’ll add to this as I am sent/come across more.
House speaker: Votes whether to hold special AG impeachment session will be kept secret https://t.co/7JCJRH6IfG via @argusleader. I signed the petition and believe in open and transparent government.
— Reynold Nesiba (@ReynoldNesiba) September 21, 2021
3 thoughts on “What legislators are agreeing to the special session? From the Internet.”
There is no reason for impeachment.
So why look at the evidence the prosecutors could not find anything more than a couple class 2 misdemeanors.
end this already and move on to more important issues
I agree. What new evidence is the “unskilled at investigating” legislators going to find?
Didn’t the Governor and Secretary Price already violate HIPPA and Marcy’s Law as the wife’s attorney alleged she should be protected with if they turned over the autopsy and other medical information to the Speaker? Was the wife’s permission sought and given? Doesn’t appear that way.
I think the Speaker is being prudent and proceeding carefully and cautiously.