When the going gets tough, Lora Hubbel brings on the conspiracy theories

After receiving a whopping 20 votes out of 1761 ballots cast at the South Dakota’s GOP Straw poll, what’s a candidate to do to work their way up from her ranking near the bottom?

For GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel, it’s to warn her followers about how Hurricanes are being weaponized, pointing out that it’s what they did in the Rapid City Flood of 1972:

