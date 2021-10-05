With release of Pandora Papers, news stories focus on success of South Dakota becoming the national leader on trust investment. Mission accomplished.

There’s nothing that collects arrows like success. And South Dakota has recently drawn considerable fire in recent days for the amount of money being invested in the state through trusts. A recent article in business insider magazine is pointing out that our small population state of South Dakota has managed to become one of the biggest destinations in the country for people’s money:
Financial secrecy laws in South Dakota have made the state a prime location for foreigners who want to conceal and protect their assets, with tens of millions of dollars tied to people accused of financial crimes and human rights abuses, according to newly public documents.
The Pandora Papers, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), explores the secretive offshore system the wealthy and power use to shield their money. The millions of pages of documents were shared with media partners including the Guardian, BBC Panorama, Le Monde, and the Washington Post.
South Dakota is so appealing to the ultra-rich because they want the best security, the best income, and the lowest costs, the newspaper says.
The state’s laws have moved to allow for more financial security to protect asset holders, the Guardian explains.
How has it been allowed to happen that people and industry poor South Dakota appeals to the super-rich to invest their money? Are you kidding? We’ve been working on building our attractiveness for investments for decades! And we’re not afraid to tell people about it:
Governor’s Task Force on Trust Administration Review and Reform
The Task Force operates under the authority of Executive Order 2017-08. It is a body comprised of representatives from the trust industry, recognized as experts in their field and appointed by the Governor. This body has been assembled with the goal of establishing and maintaining South Dakota’s stature as the premier trust jurisdiction in the United States. Members of the Task Force were instrumental in crafting South Dakota’s Trust Company Act, South Dakota Codified Law (SDCL) 51A-6A, which helped establish South Dakota as a leader in the fiduciary services industry.
Members are appointed by the Governor to terms of three years. Responsibilities of the Task Force include reviewing and making recommendations for changing South Dakota’s trust administration statutes. The primary goals of the Task Force are to provide the most efficient and effective environment for the administration of trusts, and to provide a timely response to ongoing innovation and evolution in fiduciary services. The Task Force meets periodically, and provides the Governor with an annual report detailing its recommendations, by November 1 each year.
Executive Orders
The following Executive Orders established and amended the Task Force’s authority.
Executive Order 97-10 – Establishes and Authorizes the Governor’s Task Force on Trust Administration Review and Reform
Executive Order 97-12 – Amends 97-10; Removes limitation on number of members
Executive Order 97-17 – Amends 97-10; Removes report submission deadline
Executive Order 2011-14 – Reconstituted the Trust Task Force and implemented three-year terms for members.
Executive Order 2014-14 – Continued authorization of the Task Force
Executive Order 2017-08 – Continued authorization of the Task Force
Read all about South Dakota’s success story here.
Under Governor Janklow’s vision, South Dakota started down the road to becoming a financial powerhouse drawing such companies as Citibank to come to our state. And part of his vision also included making South Dakota more investment friendly, including for trust investment.
According to the website, “The Governor’s Trust Task Force” was originally assembled with the goal of establishing and maintaining South Dakota’s stature as the premier trust jurisdiction in the United States,” according to the Division of Banking website.
If you think about it, Business Insider is actually writing their expose’ on South Dakota accomplishing what it set out to do those many years ago.
Mission accomplished!
13 thoughts on “With release of Pandora Papers, news stories focus on success of South Dakota becoming the national leader on trust investment. Mission accomplished.”
Right! I’m proud to take on a greater tax burden if it means we can help these billionaires be more free. And we’re also helping international drug lords and oligarchs avoid the demons of overregulation. And we’re getting so much out of this – like, at least 7 jobs! And this investment helps our state grow, right? Like, it doesn’t just sit in a metaphorical vault, doing nothing but avoiding all taxes, including South Dakota? Because if that’s what it did, it wouldn’t be an investment, that would just be us being played as rubes. But I’m sure that’s not what’s happening.
Please explain in detail how your tax burden is increased by this.
The manipulation of the state’s population by unknown actors keeping people away from their money .. takes many forms, most of them sordid and cruel.
I think this has a negative effect on the economy of South Dakota, especially the tech economy.
We have deep state goons assigned here to spy to protect, in the meantime, business prospects are siphoned and stolen away from the rank and file South Dakotans who are supposedly benefiting from the Trust deposits.
As a percentage of the population of South Dakota, how many South Dakota normies have become millionaires because of the Trust deposits? Less than 1%? How many would have become millionaires with state-level focus on building our ag, tourism, and high tech economy?
A lot more I’d reckon.
A lot more hundred thousandaires, too.
A haven for crooked money. Pure republicanism. Only republicans could be proud of that.
Pretty sure that’s the family wealth for the Democrat Governor of Illinois.
I think people are worried about us being complicit in global elites’ shady business – all in the name of tax relief.
Because our legislators don’t read bills and are well-lobbied.
You might want to read about the political leanings of some of the people who stashed money here. It doesn’t cut as neatly along political lines as you seem to believe.
Dear John;
You should be more careful with your bigotry.
Assigning the attributes of some of the group to the rest of the group is bigotry.
Other examples include, “all blacks are ..”, “all mexicans are …”, and so on.
Sincerely,
John Dale, Conservative Republican
We’re making ourselves complicit in labor, environmental, and human rights violations… protecting the wealth of some of the globe’s shadiest elites.
We’re now the state that Trump/Noem supporters PRETEND they’re protecting us from.
Weird flex.
I would think most people are not happy living in a opaque tax-free money dump for criminals, traffickers, and despots.
South Dakota has a tax on banks.
You don’t know what you are talking about.
Key insight, identifies risk. What is the mitigation?
It would be better if the money belonged to South Dakotans.