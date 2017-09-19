Yes, it was Mitchell Olson from Survivor who was writing poison pen letters for Bosworth!

KSFY figured it out, and yes, it is Mitchell Olson from Survivor who was writing those nasty letters from Annette Bosworth to raise money for the Annette Bosworth Legal Fund:

Sioux Falls resident Mitchell Olson, known for his time as a contestant on “Survivor,” is suing Bosworth, her husband and the Annette Bosworth Legal Defense Fund, hoping to get paid for work he says he did for the family. and.. “These are all things in my wheelhouse, and I agreed to take on these duties of consulting them, which I did up until they stopped paying me.”

Read it all here.

And from the court filing, here’s the projects he was working on, including one of the poison pen letters he authored for Annette, trying to rope in Tom Brokaw & Tom Daschle on a documentary and … a children’s book!

Boz Projects by Pat Powers on Scribd

But alas… Chad and Annette put out his coconut, so he had to get a lawyer.

Facebook Twitter