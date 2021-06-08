Young Republican of South Dakota Annual Convention this Sat in Sioux Falls followed by Pub Crawl

This Saturday 6-12-2021 the Young Republicans of South Dakota will hold their Annual Convention from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Beal Distributing located at 4815 N. Northview Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57107. The cost to attend the event is $10.

Please join them for updates from the SD YR’s and a National YR update. They will have guest speakers, including State Senators, Statewide Elected Officials and more! They will also be voting on an updated Constitution and Leadership positions. They are working diligently to engage the 18–40-year old voter base in the state and look forward to seeing people of all ages at the convention to showcase what they have been working on.

After the SDYR Convention they invite you to a Pub Crawl in Downtown Sioux Falls. They will be starting at Pave at 4 pm. Here is the schedule:

4 pm – Pave

5 pm – Tommy Jacks

6 pm – Bin 201

7 pm – Lucky’s