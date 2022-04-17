2 Months since Haugaard campaign has had anything newsworthy to say

Unfortunately, there are candidates out there who keep giving me material to highlight their foibles, and for some reason, Steve Haugaard just keeps giving us material to illustrate that he’s not ready for prime time. Today’s lesson appears to be the possibly abandoned “Steve Haugaard for Governor website News page.”

Because apparently Steve hasn’t had any news for anyone interested in finding out about his campaign for Governor since February 16th. That’s about 60 days, or half of the time he had left between February and June to get people to vote for him.

I kind of get the feeling he isn’t serious about this whole Governor thing.