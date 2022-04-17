Unfortunately, there are candidates out there who keep giving me material to highlight their foibles, and for some reason, Steve Haugaard just keeps giving us material to illustrate that he’s not ready for prime time. Today’s lesson appears to be the possibly abandoned “Steve Haugaard for Governor website News page.”
Because apparently Steve hasn’t had any news for anyone interested in finding out about his campaign for Governor since February 16th. That’s about 60 days, or half of the time he had left between February and June to get people to vote for him.
I kind of get the feeling he isn’t serious about this whole Governor thing.
4 thoughts on “2 Months since Haugaard campaign has had anything newsworthy to say”
Why would he go to all the work of running for governor and not… run for governor?
He was never capable of serving in the legislature. This isn’t news worthy to people that have watched in Pierre. He’s made it clear that he hates Kristy Noem, but he’s got nut’n beyond that. The taxpayers and legislators have had to suffer through his incompetent misuse of the House
The adjective “newsworthy” is one word, and you spelled “Kristi” incorrectly, and you’ve inflicted far more suffering on the taxpayers than Steve ever has.
The North Dakota investigators gave a nonsensical answer when asked why they refused to administer a lie-detector test to Jason Ravnsborg, and Steve did us all a favor by pressing the point.
Mr. Haugaard was very, very busy not getting law bills passed in the legislatures.