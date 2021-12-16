2000 mile Summit Carbon Capture pipeline in state news this week, as their listening tour hits Yankton, Watertown

The Summit Carbon Capture pipeline is making local news across the state as the company behind it speaks with local groups and county officials in an effort to remove carbon, as well as to create jobs and economic development across the area.

A pipeline project that would move liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to underground storage in North Dakota is in the early stages. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build the line from Iowa and Nebraska through South Dakota to its destination in central North Dakota. Pirolli says they are talking to landowners along the proposed route.

Read and listen to the story from WNAX here.

In addition to representatives of the company talking to farmers & landowners this week, Dan Lederman (whom you also know as chair of the SDGOP) was in Watertown talking with the Codington County Commission about the economic impact to the Watertown area:

“So the economic impact.. we’re talking about a $4.5 Billion dollar project.. and what it does for the local communities is a total of 14,000 – 17,000 jobs. And unlike a lot of pipelines where most of those jobs are going to be in construction, this would have a lot more people that would be involved after the fact, that would be ongoing jobs for Codington County. We’re looking for having ongoing operational jobs anywhere from 220 to 307 for the capture & compression and 128-156 to manage the pipeline.”

Read (and listen to) the entire story here.

According to a recent story in Ag Week, there are 31 ethanol plants that have already signed up along the 2000 miles of pipeline planned.