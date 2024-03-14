2024 Candidate List Updated.. likely primaries noted

In case you’re trying to track how the political races are shaping up, the 2024 Candidate list is being updated at least a couple times a day, and we’re far enough along that I’m tagging the likely primary elections that have popped up; 22 GOP Primaries in the legislative races so far, 1 Democrat Primary (in D11 Senate), and another likely GOP primary is possible if one of the Republicans who have announced get their petitions filed in D15 Senate.

You can keep track of the elections here, as I monitor both petition filings, reports from the field and candidate announcements, and statements of organization, which give a good indication that petitions are going to be forthcoming.

** Couple of new updates: Matt Wagner, who had suspended his campaign, has apparently unsuspended his campaign, and filed petitions for D8 House, triggering a primary in that contest against a couple of former Sheriffs. And Senator Jim Mehlhaff has filed his petitions to return to D24 Senate.

Keep watching for further updates. We have 12 days until the deadline – so now we’re in a mad sprint to get petitions in. And candidates remember SEND THEM REGISTERED MAIL. NOT CERTIFIED.