Mark Willadsen to run for District 9 State Senate seat.

Mark Willadsen announced his candidacy today for the South Dakota State Senate representing District 9. Willadsen, a Republican, is a retired insurance agent, and has a long history of civic service in the Sioux Falls community, including 15 years in the State House of Representatives.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Minnehaha County in the South Dakota Senate” Willadsen noted.

Over the years, Willadsen has been a leading voice in Pierre for legislation to improve the lives of South Dakotans. One of the signature pieces of legislation he authored in recent years (HB 1091, 2016) was to change South Dakota insurance laws so ride share services such as UBER and LYFT could come and operate in our state. “This was a great example of business, insurers, regulators, and South Dakotans coming together to keep pace with the changing times and to open up more opportunities in a changing economy.” Willadsen was also instrumental in passing legislation to expand the Dakota State University Applied Research Lab enabling South Dakota students to be at the forefront of this expanding industry, with good paying jobs right here in our state. (SB 130, 2022). Willadsen said “My Legislative career has been about opening doors and fixing laws that don’t make sense. I’m a big proponent in opening our state up for business, and making sure we keep pace with tomorrow’s economy.”

Willadsen is a graduate of Leadership Sioux Falls, past president of the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club, Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire, and the Sioux Falls Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. He is a past Chairman of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Tax Council.

Willadsen and his wife Suzanne of 47 years have 3 grown children and 12 grandchildren, all living in the Sioux Falls area.