Gov. Noem Signs Teacher Compensation and Literacy Bills into Law

Signs Other Education and Workforce Bills

MITCHELL, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 127, which establishes a minimum teacher salary and revises the requirements pertaining to average teacher compensation, and HB 1022, which make an appropriation to the Department of Education to provide professional development in literacy to teachers.

“Our teachers are one of the most important factors to set our kids up for a lifetime of success,” said Governor Noem. “Together, we are making sure that they receive the pay that they deserve and that they are equipped to deliver the most proven model of literacy teaching to our kids.”

Governor Noem signed the bills at the Mitchell High School Library.

Governor Noem also signed the following eight education and workforce bills into law:

SB 1 expands eligibility for the reduced tuition benefit for certain school district and Head Start employees at Board of Regents institutions to school counselors;

SB 29 allows eligible members of the South Dakota National Guard attending an in-state private, nonprofit post-secondary institution to receive the state tuition benefit;

SB 72 increases the annual limit of tax credits that an insurance company may claim through the partners in education tax credit program;

SB 151 revises and repeals provisions related to the licensure of athletic trainers;

HB 1178 prohibits the Board of Regents or any institution under its control from using state resources for obscene live conduct;

HB 1187 creates a one-year career and technical education instructor educator permit;

HB 1201 makes an appropriation for the teacher apprenticeship pathway program; and,

HB 1233 amends requirements for a cosmetology apprenticeship.

Governor Noem has signed 171 bills into law this legislative session.

