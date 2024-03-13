Gov. Noem Signs Bill to Fund Center for Quantum Information Science and Technology into Law

MADISON, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 45, which funds the establishment of a Center for Quantum Information Science and Technology. You can find a photo of the bill signing here .

“South Dakota is continuing to be a leader in emerging technology,” said Governor Noem. “This center will combine numerous fields to make tremendous advancements in cybersecurity, agriculture, healthcare and more.”

Governor Noem signed the bill at the Dakota State University Madison Cyber Labs, also known as Mad Labs.

“With the establishment of The Center for Quantum Information Science & Technology, we are embarking on a new chapter in the story of human knowledge, one that will allow us to prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s environment,” said President of Dakota State University Jose Marie Griffiths. “The Center is a venture into the future, pushing the boundaries of what’s known and exploring the uncharted territory of the quantum world. We are grateful to the Governor, legislators, and all who supported this effort.”

Governor Noem also signed SB 187, which establishes a cybersecurity services initiative for counties and municipalities.

Governor Noem has signed 161 bills into law this legislative session.

