Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: 605 Day

605 Day

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

June 2, 2023

South Dakota is home. It’s where I grew up, went to college, met my wife, and where I chose to raise my kids. June 5 holds a special place in the hearts of South Dakotans.

In honor of 605 Day, I asked South Dakotans what they like most about our state, and I think you’ll agree with a lot of their answers:

Needles Highway

Wide open spaces

Garage sale season

The best sunsets over the prairie—it seems endless.

Every time I cross the border or fly back into FSD, it just feels like home, like you can breathe easier.

Small town living and helping out at the family farm.

The stars at night are amazing because the sky lasts forever.

There’s so many great things to do and see in South Dakota, but one answer that was the most common was the quality of the people. I got answers like the below:

The people there are the nicest you will meet. If your car gets stuck in the snow, they will come out of their house to help you shovel it out and bring you hot coco to warm up.

Anyone will talk to you, so you have a “friend” no matter where you go.

The people of South Dakota are what makes it so great. We take “Midwest nice” to another level. Being able to do our favorite things with our favorite people makes the memories more special. And whenever we have visitors to one of our unique state and national parks, I know they’ll be greeted with a smile and treated with kindness.

I hope you celebrate 605 Day with some chislic and fellow South Dakotans.

###