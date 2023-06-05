This might come as a shocker, but if you go visit one of the medical marijuana pop-up clinics, you too might find out that you have a debilitating condition you never knew you had.
And in a story that appeared a few days ago at Dakota Scout, that’s just what State Representative Fred Deutsch did. He went to one of the pop-up clinics being held across the state for this purpose. And shocker – he was declared debilitated and issued a card.
At the appointment, held in a breakout room at the Watertown Holiday Inn, Deutsch met with a medical practitioner who determined he met a qualifying condition, he said.
Deutsch said was truthful throughout the consultation, telling the practitioner he’d been in a car accident last year and had some pain as a result.
“If you qualify for pain, it’s supposed to be debilitating. But she didn’t ask me if it was debilitating,” he said. “I went in to see if they’re following the law and they really aren’t.
I’m kind of thinking the legislature might add a little more scrutiny to the “Holiday Inn-Doctors” declaring people as having medical marijuana qualifying conditions this next session.
5 thoughts on “Rep. Fred Deutsch visits pop-up clinic for medical pot; informed that he has a qualifying condition and is issued a pot card.”
Good for Fred! I hope he finds the relief he is seeking.
Are we really surprised that the criteria for getting a card wouldn’t be that restrictive? I think it was destined that more would get approved than not.
If you don’t want to use it, don’t. Quit meddling in other peoples concerns. He’s just being a crybaby cause he can’t run other people’s lives. Typical republican.
Richard, it all sounds like nobody else’s business until somebody else has to pay for it. First you qualify for medical marijuana, then you can’t pass a pre-employment drug test, so you cant work, and then you get disability payments from the social security administration because you’re unemployable. Then it becomes the taxpayers’ business. Variations on this process include never-ending workers’ compensation claims, or perpetual payments made by an auto insurance company. A medical diagnosis of a debilitating injury/pain results in bills that have to be paid by somebody else. That ‘s why it’s everybody’s business.
Recreational Marijuana sold as Medical MJ. It’s a well known joke and always has been in California. There 24/7 pot doctors where $25.00 will get you a script.
What did these addiction profiteers charge?