Rep. Fred Deutsch visits pop-up clinic for medical pot; informed that he has a qualifying condition and is issued a pot card.

This might come as a shocker, but if you go visit one of the medical marijuana pop-up clinics, you too might find out that you have a debilitating condition you never knew you had.

And in a story that appeared a few days ago at Dakota Scout, that’s just what State Representative Fred Deutsch did. He went to one of the pop-up clinics being held across the state for this purpose. And shocker – he was declared debilitated and issued a card.

At the appointment, held in a breakout room at the Watertown Holiday Inn, Deutsch met with a medical practitioner who determined he met a qualifying condition, he said. Deutsch said was truthful throughout the consultation, telling the practitioner he’d been in a car accident last year and had some pain as a result. “If you qualify for pain, it’s supposed to be debilitating. But she didn’t ask me if it was debilitating,” he said. “I went in to see if they’re following the law and they really aren’t.

Read the entire story here.

I’m kind of thinking the legislature might add a little more scrutiny to the “Holiday Inn-Doctors” declaring people as having medical marijuana qualifying conditions this next session.