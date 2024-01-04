A few stories across the SD Internet today on the state of education.

I read with interest today several stories on education across some of the South Dakota websites, and the problems that are faced in educating out students.

First was an opinion piece by Hughes County “Moms for Liberty” chapter founder Maggie Seidel, telling us that schools are declining, we need to teach phonics and Superintendents are the devil. Well, maybe not the devil, but she says we need to grade them, because we can’t get rid of the bad ones. I don’t know that I agree, as while it took us a few years, Brookings was able to get rid of the one we had who tanked our school rankings & screwed up our accreditation.

I’m probably biased, as my wife has been both a classroom teacher and school administrator. But I don’t think Superintendents and School Administrators are the problem. In fact, their numbers are getting to be challenged, just like educators, because of the number of people leaving teaching (and not becoming administrators). My wife spent her time supervising nearly 150 or more educational professionals in a specialized discipline which dealt with everything from the care and education of children ranging from minor learning disabilities to terminal conditions. And trying to keep the school from committing errors that would end up in court.

Good teachers are led and empowered by good administrators. And we need more of both.

Second piece comes from the Argus Leader on why several teachers left the profession. According to the article, among their concerns, they cited the pay, burnout & stress, and the pay. I’m sensing a trend here.

The third article was a live report from Keloland.com. On a shooting reported at an Iowa High School.

Low pay, burnout, and the possibility of people shooting at you.

You’d think we were talking about COPS on Fox, as opposed to the environment people are trying to educate our children in.