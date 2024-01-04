SD Right to Life adds politicos Boyle & Gosch to Board of Directors

In the latest issue of South Dakota Right to Life “LifeFacts” Winter 2024 newsletter, the statewide pro-life organization announced the addition of two politicos to their Board of Directors.

Michael Boyle, who unsuccessfully ran for South Dakota District 19 House in both the 2018 and 2022 Republican House primaries was announced as joining the group.

Also added to the board was former Speaker of the South Dakota House, Spencer Gosch. Gosch was notable for being in the news during the Ravnsborg impeachment trial, as well as being at odds with Governor Noem during his tenure. Gosch found himself in the news again for injuring himself cliff-diving in Hawaii at a taxpayer-paid legislative conference taking place after he lost his election to the State Senate.