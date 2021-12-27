Argus Leader reporter takes issue with Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch

@SoDakCampaigns

Argus Leader reporter Joe Sneve doesn’t mince many words when it comes to South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, as he takes a hard aim against him for a lack of transparency in the impeachment proceedings on Twitter:

7 thoughts on “Argus Leader reporter takes issue with Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch”

  1. One reporter re-tweeting another reporter from the same newspaper to make news…..is this what the Argus has become….geez

    Reply

  4. He should have never promised a transparent process. It’s a promise he could never keep. Sometime you need to be a leader and not just say what people want to hear in the moment.

    Reply

    1. Love Gosch but what his objectives are in the long run I fail to see. He could use a good strategist.

      The guy could be a great candidate for Congress or governor some day.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.