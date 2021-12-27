Argus Leader reporter Joe Sneve doesn’t mince many words when it comes to South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, as he takes a hard aim against him for a lack of transparency in the impeachment proceedings on Twitter:
Back in September, Speaker @SpencerGosch promised a transparent impeachment process. Since then, he’s failed repeatedly to live up to that. https://t.co/iWfvahhbEe
— Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) December 27, 2021
7 thoughts on “Argus Leader reporter takes issue with Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch”
One reporter re-tweeting another reporter from the same newspaper to make news…..is this what the Argus has become….geez
Why does a Iowa based newspaper care about what happens?
I mean…they aren’t wrong. This should be a public proceeding. What is the Speaker hiding or going to hide.
How about— addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, private medical information to name just a few things.
He should have never promised a transparent process. It’s a promise he could never keep. Sometime you need to be a leader and not just say what people want to hear in the moment.
Love Gosch but what his objectives are in the long run I fail to see. He could use a good strategist.
The guy could be a great candidate for Congress or governor some day.
Speaker Spencer’s pathetic lack of leadership continues…. Sigh