From the Argus Leader this morning comes some light humor from Democrats on their hunt for a standard bearer to take on Governor Kristi Noem:
Noem this fall formally announced her candidacy in the November election. And while the 50-year-old Republican doesn’t yet have a declared Democratic challenger, state party officials say an announcement is near.
Ten months ago, and again more recently, SDDP Chair Randy Seiler was talking about being ‘optimistic’ about the future, and was talking about having candidates for US Senate, Governor, and Congress.
Fast forward, and they have a life-long Indy as their US Senate Candidate who talks about making states raise taxes, no candidate for Governor on the horizon, and they’ve outsourced their search for a Congressional candidate.
Try not to hold your breath waiting for those promised candidates. They’ve been saying the same thing for nearly a year now, and not surprisingly, have yet to produce.
8 thoughts on “Democrats tell Argus Leader that ‘announcement’ on Gov’s race ‘is near.’”
After negotiations Lora Hubbel will run as a Democrat being that this is the only party she has not run as yet? Desperate times for some.
Oookay.. Let’s take a time-out for picking on Lora for a couple of days, her husband just died.
https://www.heritagesfsd.com/obituary/timothy-hubbel
Maybe it will be Seiler himself.
Isn’t that what Democrats do? Lose one race run for another
The busboy from Littleton Colorado would need to be a resident for two years. Someone would need to drive him around since he cannt drive. Nursing homes? Department of corrections? Not many Dems left in the state.
Maybe they can run Kory the commie from dakota fake press
And he can keep that perfect win/loss record for public elections intact!
Anyone actually hearing any names? or any speculation?
What are the best guesses? Mine is Nesiba drew the short straw