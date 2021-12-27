Republican candidate Christian Skunk has filed paperwork to set up a campaign committee for District 26 State Senate:
It’s especially interesting, as Joel Koskan, who had been a candidate for the D26 seat before, is also said to be running for the Senate. This sets up a primary contest among Republicans for the legislative district’s Senate Seat (generally, as it has been reconfigured in redistricting) held by Troy Heinert who is ineligible to run for the Senate due to Term Limits.
If you are a new candidate running or know of a new candidate jumping in, drop me a note, and I’ll add them to my list.
5 thoughts on “New GOP candidate for D26 Senate, setting up primary for that seat”
Koskan did a lot of work on the gov’s home school bill last session. Will she return the favor?
Not to take away from Joel, but Christian would be a great representative of that district. Christian is a LBST Tribal member, Republican, former party volunteer, former intern, and all around good guy. D26 would be lucky to have Christian as their next senator.
We know Koskan has lost twice. Let’s see if Christian can get over the hump. Great to see Republicans from Indian Country.
Interesting. A Republican candidate that has openly supported democrats.
Koskan’s lost twice. Give someone else a shot.