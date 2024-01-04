Senator David Wheeler Announces Re-Election Bid

David Wheeler announced today his intention to seek re-election to the South Dakota State Senate from District 22.

“Over the past three years I have worked to find common sense solutions to the issues in our state,” said Wheeler. “My focus has been on producing results through hard work.”

His legislative accomplishments include authoring the new post-election audit process to strengthen our state’s elections, the creation of a $5 million grant program to expand vo-tech education opportunities in our local schools, and securing funding for the DEX at the State Fair.

Wheeler’s legislative leadership was recognized by his Senate Republican colleagues when in his second term he was elected to be Majority Whip. “Whether it is workforce housing, tax cuts, or education funding, when the important issues are being discussed, I have had a seat at the table to ensure that the voice of my constituents is being heard,” noted Wheeler.

Wheeler practices law in Huron in the firm of Blue, Wheeler & Banks LLP. He and his wife, Kristin, have three children. He is active in his church where he serves as a worship leader, volunteers with the local scout troop, and is active in various other community organizations.

District 22 includes Beadle County, Spink County and western Clark County.

###