Attorney General Jackley Announces Spearfish Man Sentenced to Prison For Second Degree Murder

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Spearfish man has been sentenced to life in prison after earlier being convicted of Murder in the Second Degree in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

Dreau L. Rogers was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He had earlier been found guilty by a Lawrence County jury in the shooting death of Destiny Rogers of Spearfish.

“This sentencing is an appropriate ending to a tragic case, and we extend our sympathies to Destiny’s family,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The Spearfish Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Lawrence County State’s Attorney’s Office.

-30-