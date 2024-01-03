South Dakota Ag Alliance Announces Advisory Committee

(Pierre, SD) Today, the South Dakota Ag Alliance announced its Advisory Committee. Members include Kim Vanneman, Lynn Jensen, Ryan Olson, Ron Alverson, Sal Roseland, and Lorin Pankratz.

“We are proud to announce a Who’s Who list of South Dakota agriculture leaders who have agreed to serve on our advisory committee,” said Jason Glodt, founding member of the SD Ag Alliance. “Each committee member has a wealth of agriculture experience and a proven record of getting results for South Dakota.”

Kim Vanneman and her husband Clint own and operate a diversified farming and ranching operation in south central South Dakota. Vanneman earned an ag business degree from South Dakota State University and served as South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture. She also served 6 years in the South Dakota House of Representatives. She served on the Board of Farm Credit Services of America for 12 years and served on four other Farm Credit System boards.

Lynn Jensen has been farming in the Lake Preston area for over 43 years. He is a past President of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, former National Corn Growers President, and C0-CEO. Jensen played an instrumental role in drafting the language to get the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) passed. Jensen was also appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as the State Director of Rural Development USDA. In addition, Jensen currently serves on the South Dakota Department of Transportation Commission.

Ron Alverson is from Wentworth and has been farming for 45 years. He is a founding member and past president of the South Dakota Corn Grower’s Association, and past board member of the National Corn Grower’s Association. In addition, Alverson is a founder and past Chairman of Lake Area Corn Processors LLC (Dakota Ethanol). Alverson was also a past president of the American Coalition for Ethanol and still currently serving on the board of directors. Ron has a BS degree in Agronomy/Soil Science from SDSU.

Ryan P. Olson is a lifelong farmer from Onida, SD. Ryan served in the SD House of Representatives from District 24 for 8 years and was the chairman of the House Taxation Committee. He currently serves as a board member on the SD Oilseeds Council and the National Sunflower Association. Ryan is married with 4 children.

Lorin Pankratz will serve as chair of the advisory committee. He grew up on his family farm near Hetland and graduated from SDSU. Lorin served in the U.S. Army as a Military Intelligence Agent and worked as a Special Agent for the SD Division of Criminal Investigation. He has over forty years of experience with government affairs in South Dakota, representing some of the largest organizations in the state- including the SD Soybean Association, SD Pork Producers, SD Dairy Association and more.

Sal Roseland is a 5th generation farmer and rancher in Faulk and Hyde counties. He is also the managing partner of R&R Pheasant Hunting. Roseland serves on the Governor’s Second Century Habitat Fund and serves on the board for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. He is also a graduate of the South Dakota Ag and Rural Leadership program.

“We look forward to working together to establish landowner guardrails for carbon capture pipelines that include land survey reform, liability protection, minimum depth of pipelines, additional recurring compensation for landowners and improved legal and regulatory certainty for businesses,” said Rob Skjonsberg, founding member of the SD Ag Alliance.

South Dakota Ag Alliance is a non-profit organization designed to mediate and advocate for reasonable solutions to difficult ag and rural development issues, such as the controversial CO2 pipeline proposal.

