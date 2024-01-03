From the Hill, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is not in favor of former President Trump picking Nikki Haley as a potential VP in the 2024 Presidential election:
Noem was asked by Newsmax’s Eric Bolling if it would be a mistake if Trump chose Haley to be his vice presidential pick. She replied “yes,” without hesitation.
“But if he picked her, I would tell him I disagreed with him. But then I would support the ticket, because he’s still the president and the president still makes the decisions,” Noem said Tuesday.
and..
“And you know, I just, I’ve had a lot of disagreement with Nikki Haley over the years, and I just don’t know which Nikki Haley is going to show up every day,” Noem said, highlighted by Mediaite. “She’s a different person depending on whatever works for her political agenda.”
4 thoughts on “Governor Noem opposes Haley as potential Trump VP pick”
“I just don’t know which Nikki Haley is going to show up every day.” same could be said of governor cowgirl vs. DC girl.
SHOCKER
“I am opposed because I think I should be VP!!”
Cat fight, GOP-style!