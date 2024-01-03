Governor Noem opposes Haley as potential Trump VP pick

From the Hill, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is not in favor of former President Trump picking Nikki Haley as a potential VP in the 2024 Presidential election:

Noem was asked by Newsmax’s Eric Bolling if it would be a mistake if Trump chose Haley to be his vice presidential pick. She replied “yes,” without hesitation.

“But if he picked her, I would tell him I disagreed with him. But then I would support the ticket, because he’s still the president and the president still makes the decisions,” Noem said Tuesday.

and..

“And you know, I just, I’ve had a lot of disagreement with Nikki Haley over the years, and I just don’t know which Nikki Haley is going to show up every day,” Noem said, highlighted by Mediaite. “She’s a different person depending on whatever works for her political agenda.”