Release: Hoffman seeks reelection to State Senate

Hoffman seeks reelection to State Senate

State Senator Brent “B.R.” Hoffman announced his intention to seek reelection to the State Senate. He represents District 9, which includes northwestern Sioux Falls, Hartford and Wall Lake. A first-term lawmaker, Hoffman said he only recently decided to seek a second term and doesn’t take it lightly. “It’s a tremendous privilege to work for the people of District 9,” he said.

He also said he was encouraged to seek reelection by colleagues, including long-time Senator Al Novstrup. “I’ve been in or around the legislature for nearly 25 years, and Senator Hoffman is one of the best freshmen I’ve ever seen,” he said. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald added, “Senator Hoffman is in Pierre to accomplish things and not to spotlight himself. He’s certainly one of our best legislators.” For his part, Hoffman said, “I’m grateful for the encouragement…and for the opportunity to work with people better and smarter than myself.” He’s known as a hard-working campaigner and was first elected to the senate by a 67-33 margin over a 15-year state representative. Prior to that, he served on a city council and a school board, also defeating incumbents by large margins.

Senator Hoffman has carried substantial bills like Senate Bill #146, “Truth in Sentencing,” perhaps the most notable law to come out of the last session. For the next session, he has authored bills on school safety, criminal justice, eminent domain, nuclear energy and prison reform, all at the suggestion of constituents. Hoffman is a Republican and a leader for conservative causes such as life, limited government, fiscal responsibility and law and order. He has 100% ratings from Right to Life, Protecting South Dakota Kids, the National Rifle Association and South Dakotans for Criminal Justice. His committee assignments include Commerce and Energy, Judiciary, Taxation and Military and Veteran’s Affairs. He has never missed a committee meeting or a vote.

Prior to his service in the state legislature, Sen. Hoffman served a distinguished career as a military officer and survived the attack on the Pentagon on 9/11. After the military, he worked in real estate, then raised his kids after his wife passed to cancer, writing her biography, “Life After.” He holds several degrees, including an M.B.A. from the University of South Dakota. His son, Silas, is a U.S. Marine, and his daughter, Lydia, is a student at the University of Nebraska.