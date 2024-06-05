About Yankton County Republican group… Word is they were booted out the GOP last night.

In the middle of all the primary elections, I did hear word that the Yankton County GOP had action taken against them by the South Dakota Republican Party’s Executive Board in an emergency meeting last night.

As I was told, they were summarily removed from the roster of active Republican County groups. Coming after their passage of bylaws where they declared themselves to be independent of the GOP, I’m not sure what they thought was going to happen.

Guess they fooled around and found out. And deservedly so.