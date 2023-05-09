After charges reduced, former Dakota News Now reporter Goss fined $578, gets suspended imposition of sentence.

The Dakota Scout is reporting this afternoon that, after the dust has settled, former Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss ended up with monetary penalties and an apology after spoofing Governor Kristi Noem’s phone number in a crank call to GOP Chair (at the time) Dan Lederman.

As part of the plea arraignment and sentence, Goss will issue an apology to Dan Lederman, who was the departing chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party when he received the robocall that appeared to be coming from Noem’s personal cellphone. Goss will pay $578 in fines and court costs.

Read the entire story here.

The story also notes that Goss was granted a suspended imposition of sentence, which will seal the charge and conviction.

Not a huge shocker.