After former Aberdeen Water Treatment Superintendent claimed lab work faked in May, Aberdeen warns residents of water system problems

And who didn’t see this coming?

After former Aberdeen Water Treatment Superintendent Bob Braun roasted city management in May, and claimed that water testing lab work has been “faked” since 2020, the City of Aberdeen took issue with it, and claimed all was well.

But that doesn’t seem to have lasted very long, as a letter landed in Aberdeen mailboxes yesterday, noting that “there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.”

Someone might have come explaining to do on that one. But I’m sure they’ll say “all is well.”

Again.