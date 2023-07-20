(This comes as a bit of a shock, as quite a few knew Ed from his time in the legislature. You can read the full obit here. Originally coming from New York, his brand of Republican politics were not as hard right as many nowadays, but he was a strong advocate for education in the legislature, and carried a lot of water for the SDGOP.)
Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Legislator Edwin W. Olson Jr.
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Friday, July 21st, 2023, in honor of former state legislator Edwin W. Olson, Jr. He represented Davison County in the South Dakota State House of Representatives from 1987-1994 and the South Dakota State Senate from 2001-2008.
Funeral services for former state legislator Edwin W. Olson, Jr. will take place at 10:30 am on July 21st, 2023, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 214 W 3rd Ave, Mitchell, SD.
Little known trivia about Ed, his brother was the cowboy in 70’s disco group, the Village People from 1980-2013.
3 thoughts on “Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Legislator Edwin W. Olson Jr.”
Was always very fair as legislator.
I truly enjoyed serving with Ed. He treated people well, was passionate about things important to him and almost, almost always had that big smile on his face. Senator Olson loved serving people and helping others. Rest in Peace, Friend.
Ed Olson was a great guy. He was literally one of the first legislators I met when I walked into the building as a State Rep for the first time. He has collegial, kind, and helpful.
I always loved the story Ed used to tell about his father’s method for grilling big steaks when Ed was a kid. Dad would take an entire 20 pound bag of Kingsford charcoal briquettes as set it ablaze and once it was all hot and glowing, he’d put the steaks on and always get rave reviews.
Thanks for your service, Senator Olson. Godspeed.