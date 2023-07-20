(This comes as a bit of a shock, as quite a few knew Ed from his time in the legislature. You can read the full obit here. Originally coming from New York, his brand of Republican politics were not as hard right as many nowadays, but he was a strong advocate for education in the legislature, and carried a lot of water for the SDGOP.)

Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Legislator Edwin W. Olson Jr.

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Friday, July 21st, 2023, in honor of former state legislator Edwin W. Olson, Jr. He represented Davison County in the South Dakota State House of Representatives from 1987-1994 and the South Dakota State Senate from 2001-2008.

Funeral services for former state legislator Edwin W. Olson, Jr. will take place at 10:30 am on July 21st, 2023, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 214 W 3rd Ave, Mitchell, SD.

###

Little known trivia about Ed, his brother was the cowboy in 70’s disco group, the Village People from 1980-2013.