Trump to headline State GOP Monumental Leaders Rally

If you were wondering why the State GOP had to shift their plans for a state dinner from this weekend to September, there’s a good reason. A change in schedule came about because they needed to adjust to get one of the biggest speakers that the Republican Party has to offer; former President Donald Trump.

Our Monumental Leaders Rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President @realDonaldTrump! 👉 Follow @SDGOP to find out how you can score tickets to our Monumental Leaders Rally! pic.twitter.com/dhbdAUuN0G — South Dakota GOP (@SDGOP) July 19, 2023

Stay tuned for more coverage.. And I should also have the link where you can score tickets to the event!