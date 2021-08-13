After MyPillow Cyber Symposium, State Sen. Jim Stalzer part of group wanting to oversee elections

This information from reporter @AnnalisaPesek at Thursday’s #MikeLindellCyberSymposium She was told this is a self-formed group of politicians who claim they want to oversee elections. pic.twitter.com/Wwg8zJhoLG — Beth Warden (@bethwarden) August 12, 2021

South Dakota State Senator Jim Stalzer of Sioux Falls was one of several legislators in attendance at the Mike Lindell’s (the MyPillow Guy) Cyber Symposium. An event which participants thought would put former President Donald Trump Back in office after proving massive election fraud. Instead, the only thing massive was the manner in which it fell flat on its face, after the event’s own expert admitted they couldn’t prove anything.

However, what has come of the ‘cyber symposium’ is that there is a group of State Legislators who attended the event who are expressing that they intend to oversee elections. As noted in the picture tweeted above from Dakota News Now’s Beth Warden, this group includes South Dakota State Senator Jim Stalzer.

Now, I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all to want integrity in our elections. But, I don’t believe the sh*tshow in Sioux Falls was the way to go about it.

In fact, I don’t know of a county auditor in South Dakota who doesn’t want integrity in our elections. And certainly South Dakota’s Secretary of State Steve Barnett is concerned about it as well.

If Senator Stalzer is concerned about election integrity in our state, hopefully he will work directly with those parties who are actually in charge of the elections on how South Dakota can improve our election process.

And no more Cyber Symposiums, please. That was just embarrassing.