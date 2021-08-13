After MyPillow Cyber Symposium, State Sen. Jim Stalzer part of group wanting to oversee elections

This information from reporter @AnnalisaPesek at Thursday’s #MikeLindellCyberSymposium She was told this is a self-formed group of politicians who claim they want to oversee elections. pic.twitter.com/Wwg8zJhoLG
South Dakota State Senator Jim Stalzer of Sioux Falls was one of several legislators in attendance at the Mike Lindell’s (the MyPillow Guy) Cyber Symposium. An event which participants thought would put former President Donald Trump Back in office after proving massive election fraud. Instead, the only thing massive was the manner in which it fell flat on its face, after the event’s own expert admitted they couldn’t prove anything.
However, what has come of the ‘cyber symposium’ is that there is a group of State Legislators who attended the event who are expressing that they intend to oversee elections. As noted in the picture tweeted above from Dakota News Now’s Beth Warden, this group includes South Dakota State Senator Jim Stalzer.
Now, I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all to want integrity in our elections. But, I don’t believe the sh*tshow in Sioux Falls was the way to go about it.
In fact, I don’t know of a county auditor in South Dakota who doesn’t want integrity in our elections. And certainly South Dakota’s Secretary of State Steve Barnett is concerned about it as well.
If Senator Stalzer is concerned about election integrity in our state, hopefully he will work directly with those parties who are actually in charge of the elections on how South Dakota can improve our election process.
And no more Cyber Symposiums, please. That was just embarrassing.
The federal government should fund election integrity.
Boots .. er .. pens on the ground so to speak.
It hasn’t always been this way .. so corrupt.
But we’re told to believe this system is omniscient.
It is not.
If John Dale or Mike Lindell gets his way… we will have legislators deciding the outcomes of elections throughout the country, instead of the current direct vote of the people. All because of bogus election fraud claims.
This has got to stop. We need to work up some courage before it’s too late and shut this down.
These people that wave the flag so high and claim to be patriots are also trying to rig our elections. The enemy is inside the gates.
SD elections are exceptionally well run. A model for the nation. All paper ballots. Voter ID but you can vote by affidavit if you lack one. Easy early voting for a long period of six weeks. No ballot harvesting. No long lines to vote. Practically no evidence or even allegation of fraud.
Compare that to the crazy train of the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium. If you attended that and bought into it, you are the last person who should be trusted to oversee elections.