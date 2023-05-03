While I was over in the Boston area this last weekend visiting a couple of my children, South Dakota’s Chapter of Americans for Prosperity were apparently busy, as a number of these postcards appeared across South Dakota from the group thanking a number of legislators whom they had supported in the last legislative primary cycle:
The QR code lets you add your name to mailing lists, in case you are wondering.
Any thoughts?
31 thoughts on “Americans for Prosperity dumping postcards into potential legislative races already in 2023”
They just keep doubling down on being stupid, huh?
Good for Don Haggar.
Lmao why
I believe it was to nearly every legislator. As a District 11 resident, I got one for both Karr and Mulder.
I’m not sure I see any negative or downside to this? They’re reinforcing members who voted for something they favored. And for the legislators, any free publicity that frames this issue as a positive should be welcomed.
Isn’t Karr termed out in the house next time?
My goodness. Would like to see their entire list. Who’s their instate advisor now, R Shawn? Stace? The Koch money is not being well spent.
I believe AFP South Dakota is GEAR(ed) UP with Keith Moore as State Director.
It is NOT “the largest tax cut in South Dakota history” because it is NOT a tax cut. It’s a tax holiday followed by a scheduled tax INCREASE.
Tax relief was definitely appropriate but this was too little and too temporary. Oh, I’ve heard the chatter that they’ll remove the sunset next session but frankly I’ll believe that when it’s accomplished.
Sorry AFP, you’re wrong on this one.
Do you also feel that way about the Trump tax cuts, which also have a sunset?
Tax cuts should never have sunsets. We can debate the amount and details but not sunset clauses. Sunset clauses allow taxing entities to increase taxes without voting for them. If revenue is to be generated by a tax increase, it should have the assent of 2/3 of the sitting legislative authority.
Covid money stuffed the government socks, but it is mostly spent. Therefore our economy is not as lucrative as it once appeared. We have Medicaid expansion to fund in the future. It was very wise of the legislature to put a sunset clause on the tax cut to see how our economic situation plays out in the next year or two.
so each of us saves $.00874830769.
Gee thanks. Real meaningful!
$110,000,000 is meaningful.
No it’s not. That amount divided by the state’s population is not meaningful.
Hard pass!
if the postcard doesn’t have a cherry picked conservative performance 100 percent rating printed on it, i just toss it. i crave, i need, i absolutely require the opinion of nearby tea party groups or i can’t function.
Mr. Ed is right. This is a lot to do about nothing. The 2023 legislature had a chance to pass real sales tax reform and they didn’t. That said, now there is a clear opportunity to tackle the elephant in the room – property tax reform. There is a growing undercurrent of those who support a tax revolt. The legislature has avoided this for far too long. Way too many people are being taxed out of their homes. For what? So that all of these out of staters can waltz in and pay over asking price with cash? (Our Governor “invited” these folks so…) The 2024 legislature better get its head out of their rear ends and solve this problem before it’s too late!
~ Way too many people are being taxed out of their homes. ~
It should be public knowledge, you know, selling property on the steps of the courthouse.
How about a list of tax sales?
Yes, I agree with Black Hills Bob. The “tax cut” was largely smoke and mirrors, an attempt by the Legislature to enact popular legislation without actually doing anything meaningful. This seems to be a trend. It reveals a basic lack of intestinal fortitude.
Check out the relation between the Koch Foundations and the push for an Article V convention – e.g., https://www.alexkotch.com/writing/2017/3/23/pr-watch-kochs-bankroll-move-to-rewrite-the-constitution
and Americans for Prosperity and the Kochs, and
Mark Levin and Americans for Prosperity.
Mark Meckler’s “Convention of States” organization made a bad name for itself in South Dakota. So a different pro article V convention organization comes to South Dakota to woo State Legislators…..
I hope AFP gets behind school vouchers. The money should follow the kids. I appreciate gov pushing that issue like FL and Iowa.
No! Private schools are just that.
The SD Constitution says PUBLIC education, not PRIVATE education.
Desantis is a leader and so is Kim Reynolds. They get big things done.
If Desantis was shocked by an electric fence, he would then pee on it – just to show it who was the boss… Sadly, he keeps getting shocked, and keeps trying to show who the boss is.
Would you favor vouchers for accredited public schools of choice, or would you open it up also to private schools, which would include every home-school?
Wherever the kids go. Homeschooling, private, public.
AFP has closed their office location in Rapid City. Or perhaps moved?
I’ve heard of about a dozen legislators getting “Thank You” mailers. Looks like it’s just the list of sponsors.
Those who support the tax cut overstate its significance to the point of being disingenuous.
Those who do not support the tax cut over state its insignificance to the point of being disingenuous.
And people wonder why there is so much distrust of politicians and institutions?!
Where’s my check?