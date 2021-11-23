Americans For Prosperity – South Dakota Announces New State Director Keith Moore

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today announced Keith Moore as its next state director.

“South Dakota has a lot of good things going for it, but there are some areas where significant policy reform would take our state to the next level: education, economic opportunity, and criminal justice to name a few. Last year’s legislative reforms in health care and education shows that South Dakotans are ready for real solutions to some of our challenges. I look forward to working with South Dakotans from across the state to push transformational policy solutions that will lead us out of this pandemic and to a recovery that makes South Dakota stronger than ever,” Moore said.

Prior to joining Americans for Prosperity, Moore served as the state director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a position he served in since 2012. Moore has also held positions with the Federal Bureau of Indian Education, the University of South Dakota, and the South Dakota Department of Education.

Moore earned his undergraduate degree from Northern State University and his graduate degree from South Dakota State University. He also holds a specialist degree in educational leadership from Montana State. Born and raised in South Dakota, Keith now lives in Sioux Falls with his wife and children.

Background:

AFP-SD is a grassroots organization that encourages lawmakers to champion policy that promotes economic opportunity for all South Dakotans, expands access to quality health care, reforms our criminal justice system, and improves education for all students.

