State Rep. Mike Derby announces re-election campaign for District 34

Republican State Representative Mike Derby announced his re-election campaign kickoff this past weekend in Rapid City, and was able to get a nice soundbite on the local news as part of his announcement.

As he looks ahead to a second term, Derby has declared a couple of priorities. “As a businessman for over 30 years, I always look through legislation with the lens of a business person. What is this legislation going to do to impact the business people? What are the barriers we can get out of the way?” Derby asked. “I’ve been involved over the years with Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder and past Chairman of the Military Affairs Committee and Ellsworth Task Force, and been through the base realignment and closure commission process,” he adds. “And so those are two things that I’m very interested in.”

Read (and watch the story) here.

Representative Derby represents District 34, and has served in the legislature for 8 total years, spanning two runs of office. He is currently a member of the LRC Executive Board.