Good catch to a blog correspondent who pointed out to me this evening that Dakota Free Press author Cory Heidelberger has recently filed a change of address to his ballot measure committee, noting that “SD Voice” is now a ballot measure committee operating out of Nebraska:
NebraskaVoice_sdcfdisclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd
(Funny that Cory has yet to mention the move…)
3 thoughts on “Cory Heidelberger files change of address, moving ballot measure committee from South Dakota to Nebraska”
Great news for the Nebraska Republican Party! Mr. Heidelberger’s work along with his loyal “out of state name callers” have contributed to a rapid decline of state Democratic parties. His conversion rate of county and state voters from Liberal/Progressive to Moderate/Conservative is impressive!
Shouldn’t there be a name change as well to NE Voice?
Cory Derangement Syndrome